Highlights: Collector took Utern on ban on firecrackers

There will be no action against those who sell and sell firecrackers

Offenders punishable under the Epidemic Act

Collector banned firecrackers only after 24 hours

Dholpur

In the state where corona infection is spreading rapidly. Meanwhile, in view of the corona infection, the District Collector has now withdrawn the instructions not to use any type of firecrackers on Deepawali festival. Yes, now the District Collector has withdrawn the order in 24 hours, taking a U-turn in this case. According to the information received from the sources, the Dholpur District Collector has also shared new information in this regard, in which it has now been asked not to take any action for the use of firecrackers.

Order returned due to this

According to the information received, the district collector has posted a post on social media related to ban on firecrackers. People had shown a lot of anger against them for putting posts on firecrackers. Along with this, various types of comments were also made. Therefore, it is also being speculated that due to this, the collector has also taken the Utern.

Action was to be taken under epidemic law

According to the information received, the Dholpur collector had given instructions in this case also under the law made in the state regarding corona infection. The Collector banned the storage, sale and use of firecrackers in the district under the various provisions of the Epidemic Act to completely ban the use of firecrackers, which also provided for punitive action.