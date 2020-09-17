Highlights: Wake administration after Kota accident

Illegal boats running in Dhaulpur Chambal river

Boards carry more than the capacity in the boat, the boat was running without safety

Police halted boat at Kachiara Ghat

The boat continued till 9 o’clock this morning

Dholpur

The Dholpur administration has also turned into an alert after the Kota of Chambal river in Kota overturned the death of 13 people by overturning a boat loaded with 40-50 people. Taking a lesson from this incident, now District Superintendent of Police Kesar Singh Shekhawat has given instructions to stop this illegal operation. Simultaneously, there is also talk of taking serious action in this matter. They say boats should not be operating illegally. Boats operating in this way should be seized. Also, cases should be registered in the police against the malahs who run them.

Boat also runs from more rides

According to the information, the boat is operated in the district to cross the Chambal river from one place to another, which carries passengers as well as other means. The situation is that these boats are overloaded with carrying capacity and other means, which can be the cause of an accident at any time. In Dholpur district too, the situation is almost similar to Kota. In many places this type of illegal boat operates, which leads from this side to the other side. However, the steps taken by the District Superintendent of Police now have to be taken by the District Administration and the District Police in advance.

Travel from Rajasthan border to Madhya Pradesh

Let us tell you that in the Rajkheda area, from Kachiyara Ghat, the riders and their equals are taken in a boat and taken to Kuthaina Ghat in Madhya Pradesh. Then from there the boatmen and their equals come to the Kachhiyara Ghat in Rajasthan border. This work goes on daily. According to information received from the sources, in order to get this journey fixed, 10 rupees are taken from each ride and the same is charged separately.

No safety nor any resource, God trust

It is worth mentioning that in Dholpur also there is no safety nor any resource to take the boat from this shore to that shore. The journey is only dependent on God. In such a situation, if any accident happens then who will be responsible for it? Now these questions are being raised.