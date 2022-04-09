In the course of the last few hours, news has come about a plane crash that has upset the whole Costa Rica. A DHL plane yellow yes it is broken in two while he was making an emergency landing. Fortunately, the two crew members on board and the pilot escaped unscathed. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

On the day of Thursday 7 April 2022 in the main airport of Costa Rica a plane crash. A plane belonging to the note logistic company DHL transporting mail and parcels broke in half as it landed.

The plane crash caused the temporary closure of the international airport of San Jose. In particular, the Boeing 757 it had taken off from Juan Santamaria International Airport. About 25 minutes later, the pilot was forced to make an emergency landing due to a mechanical failure.

Therefore, during the maneuver of landing the aircraft broke in two, precisely at rear wheels. The tragic episode took place around 10:30 am in Costa Rica and on board, in addition to the pilot, there were two crew members.

Plane crash: the video released on the web

Fortunately, everyone on board got out unharmed. However they were still transported to the hospital to prevent the worst as they were in a state of shock. To spread the video of the plane that breaks in two was “La Cutacha Noticiosa”. Within a few hours, the video went viral on the web.

Due to theplane crash the San Jose international airport was forced to close temporarily causing numerous inconvenience to numerous passengers. As a result, hundreds of flights were canceled and about 8000 passengers they could not leave.