A courier delivered a package without taking the situation at the place of delivery into account – the recipient’s neighbor posts her tricky situation on Twitter.

Munich – It is now part of everyday life to make purchases on the Internet and due to the high demand in online retail, parcel couriers have a lot to do. From time to time, smaller and larger package glitches occur. One Twitter*-Userin was therefore in an unusually tricky situation, despite the apparently usual storage location.

Searched for package fails on Twitter

A user posted a photo of his package on Twitter that a deliverer had pushed into the letter slot of his mailbox, which was far too small, which meant that the package had to be accepted visibly deformed. In his post, the user then asked his followers for more stories and photos of parcel failures from DHL, Hermes, UPS and Co.

Parcel deliverer accidentally locks up neighbors of recipients

In response to his call, a Twitter user wrote: “Our courier put the neighbor’s package in the doorknob and locked us in the house”. The person concerned also shared a video in which it can be clearly seen that a large package in front of the front door prevented the doorknob from being pressed down.

Under the post, the other users quickly found amused to shocked reactions. “Am I mean to think that’s funny?” asks one and adds as a criticism of the parcel carrier: “Oh man, you have to think about it”. Another simply comments: “Nice”, with an embarrassed emoticon.

Twitter user amused: “Now that’s a great reason not to show up for work”

The original creator of the post also responded to the video showing the package glitch: “what the f????” he wrote, obviously shocked. Another user immediately knew how to make the best of the situation: “That’s what I call a great reason not to show up for work,” followed by a laughing emoji.

It is not known how long the package stood on the doorstep of those affected and how they got out of this unfortunate situation. However, it can be assumed that at least the package will have reached the right recipient.

A parcel carrier from Hermes chose a similarly unsuitable storage location. Also these The recipient shared the package breakdown on Twitter.