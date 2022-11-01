Flamengo became champion of the 2022 CONMEBOL Libertadores Cup after defeating Athletico Paranaense 1-0 at the Estadio Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo in Guayaquil, Ecuador. Within the campaign of the Brazilian team, the figure Pedro Guilherme Abreu dos Santos, better known as Pedro, stood out.
In this tournament, he played 704 minutes in the 13 games he played. In these, he scored 12 goals and distributed 2 assists. In addition, in the semifinals against Vélez, he excelled in both games and opened the eyes of all soccer fans in South America. His performance, especially in the Copa Libertadores, earned him a call-up for the Brazilian National Team in the last friendlies of Tité’s team before the 2022 Qatar World Cup.
Within his life story, we must highlight his start in football since after being released from Flamengo’s inferiors, the young man decided to sign for Fluminense, arch-rival of the black and red team. He debuted with flu at the Brasileirao and in 2018, he was very close to being transferred to Real Madrid but a knee injury stopped the transfer.
Today, the 25-year-old striker has played 149 games with the Fla with 61 goals and 12 assists. He is experiencing the best moment of his career after winning the CONMEBOL Libertadores for the first time and continues to keep alive the dream of representing Verdeamarella in the Qatar World Cup that is about to start.
#DHL #player #Copa #CONMEBOL #Libertadores #Pedro #Flamengo
