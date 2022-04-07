A DHL cargo plane that reported hydraulic problems while in flight made an emergency landing this Thursday morning at the Juan Santamaría airport in Costa Rica. once on land, the aircraft skidded off the runway, its tail snapped and part of its landing gear broke. On board were only the pilot and co-pilot, who did not register serious injuries.

According to the report of the Fire Department, at 10 am the Boeing 757-200 aircraft reported hydraulic problems when it was en route to Guatemala, for which it had to land on the runway at 10:25 a.m. In the videos that have transpired, it can be seen that the plane advances along the runway and during the braking maneuvers, the aircraft makes a 180 ° turn and goes off the road. During this last phase there was a lot of smoke.

The firefighters activated their code for emergencies with units from the airport, as well as from the Alajuela, Heredia and San José stations. “The aircraft lands coming from the west on runway 07, turns south on the kilo taxiway and skids leaving the taxiway towards the green area in front of the fire station,” the report states.

at 11 a.m. the emergency was declared under control and the rescue teams were in charge of checking the cargo inside the plane. At the same time, operations at the Santamaría are suspended until 2 pm while the conditions of the runway are assessed and the flights scheduled to land are being diverted.

This video shows the exact moment the DHL aircraft skidded off the runway and split in two at Juan Santamaría Airport. This is flight D07216 that left Costa Rica bound for Guatemala. The plane is a Boeing 757-27A.

Aeris, The airport management company assured that it took the corresponding measures to guide and serve passengers on flights that will be delayed by the accident.; however, chaos proliferates in the terminal, as hundreds of passengers try to clarify when operations will be normalized and what time their flights will depart.

Jacqueline Arroyo, a resident of the airport, reported that it is the first time that something similar has happened in the area.

“My neighbor told me that there was a rumble, we heard it but we didn’t think it was a plane. We thought it was a shock, but you’ve never seen anything like this here in your life. It is dangerous because if that had exploded we would all go here, the first thing we did is grab the little ones and I grab my dog ​​to go out in the race, “she said.

For her part, Yalitza Salazar Campos stated that she first heard the normal sound of a plane passing the runway, and then heard as if a bomb had exploded.

In the videos that have transpired, you can see that the plane moves along the runway and gets lost. Photo: Firefighters screenshot

THE NATION- COSTA RICA (GDA)

