His Highness Sheikh Diab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Emirates Council for Balanced Development, inspected the progress of the project to develop the “Qadafa” area in Fujairah, which was launched by the Emirates Council for Balanced Development, as the first projects of “Emirates Villages”, during a field visit. to the project site.

During the tour, His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was briefed on the project plans, the progress of construction and development operations, and what has been accomplished, as he stressed its developmental and tourism importance, the need for concerted efforts, and close cooperation between the concerned government agencies, as well as support for participation. Active community, and strengthening partnership with the private sector, to ensure the achievement of its strategic objectives.

His Highness expressed his thanks to His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Muhammad Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, for providing all facilities to start work on the first village within the national project.

He also praised the efforts made by the work teams of the concerned institutions and authorities in the emirate.

His Highness was accompanied on the inspection visit by Rashid Saeed Al Ameri, Undersecretary of the Governmental Affairs Sector at the Presidential Court, Eng. Mohammed Saif Al Afkham, Director General of Fujairah Municipality, Shadi Malak, CEO of Etihad Rail, Saeed Al Zaabi, CEO of the Emirates Foundation, and Member of the Emirates Council for Balanced Development. Ahmed Al Shamsi, and Mohammed Al Kaabi, Secretary General of the Emirates Council for Balanced Development, along with the team. The plan to develop the Qidfa area aims to attract 100,000 tourists annually, through the development of tourism potentials, and the definition of the distinctive capabilities that the region enjoys, in order to enhance its position as a tourist destination.

The plan also works to launch 50 development projects for the youth of the region, as well as train 200 young men and women in various fields and sectors, in cooperation with a large group of strategic partners from the public and private sectors.

The project’s work mechanism is based on five tracks, which include developing development projects, coordinating and beautifying the area, and raising awareness of its historical and archaeological dimension.

The development paths also include launching projects to absorb the energies of youth, and launching a media campaign that highlights the most important facilities and components that the region possesses, in a way that enhances its presence on the map of domestic tourism in the country.

The project to develop the “Qidfa” region of the Emirate of Fujairah is the first of the “Emirates Villages” projects, which comes within the strategy of the Emirates Council for Balanced Development, and its efforts aimed at developing remote areas in the country, through a sustainable development model, in order to provide a decent life for citizens, as It is a priority for the leadership of the UAE to enhance social stability and raise standards of living and quality of life, through an innovative methodology that supports the creation of mini-economy. The development paths of the “Qidfa” development plan attach great importance to youth, by providing them with all means of support, enabling them to unleash their energies, and raising their participation in various development paths.

This path includes the establishment of commercial spaces, a local market for farmers, and the development of innovative ways to market agricultural products to the people of the region in all emirates and cities of the country.

The path aims to provide the necessary support to activate business and create suitable opportunities for people in various economic and tourism sectors. In addition to creating investment opportunities for the private sector, as a key partner in the process of developing the region, especially in the tourism sector, which has promising potentials, which would make Qadafa one of the most important centers for domestic tourism in the country.

The plan relies on empowering young people by mastering agricultural crafts in the framework of seeking to make the best use of the great potential of the agricultural sector in the “Qidfa” region, as the project seeks to link them with companies and stakeholders, with the aim of helping them develop their businesses.

The track also includes support for farm owners, and support for the private sector to establish factories for dates and figs, which contributes to creating new jobs for the people of the region, and enhances cooperation with many companies in the country, to train youth in the region and provide them with job opportunities. The project witnessed the signing of agreements with seven major partners for social contributions to support the project within the agenda of the annual meetings of the UAE government at its last session.

The contributions, whose value exceeds 200 million dirhams, come within the framework of involving the government and private sectors in developing services and facilities in the villages, in a way that contributes to making them tourist, cultural and heritage destinations, employing the human energies and natural capabilities that abound in each region.

