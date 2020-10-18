Dhirendra Singh, the main accused in the Ballia firing, has been arrested. UP STF arrested Dhirendra Singh W from Janeshwar Mishra Park in Lucknow on Sunday morning. Please tell that Dheerendra was absconding since the incident. A reward of 50 thousand rupees was declared on him. Dhirendra Singh released the video and declared himself innocent.There were 10 police teams in search of Dhirendra Singh. Police say that the accused will be prosecuted under the National Security Act (NSA) and the Gangster Act. Earlier, two more accused have been arrested in the shootout. After Dhirendra Singh, a total of 5 people have been arrested in this case so far.

Explain that there was a bloody struggle in Ballia on the allocation of quota shop in Ballia. It is alleged that BJP leader Dhirendra shot and killed a person named Jayaprakash Pal in the presence of CO and SDM.

Video of accused Dhirendra Singh came out on Saturday. In his nine-minute video, Dhirendra has said that he did not fire. The video is being told the next day of the incident i.e. October 16. The video went viral on social media.

Sisayat is also getting fierce on this shootout. The opposition is constantly attacking the Yogi government due to the close proximity of the main accused Dhirendra Singh to the BJP. Some time ago, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi tweeted, ‘With whom does the BJP government stand in the Ballia incident? According to reports, after killing in front of officers, the accused was in the custody of the police but he escaped. Not caught yet The BJP MLA is openly standing with the accused.

Priyanka further tagged PM Modi, JP Nadda and Amit Shah, writing, ‘Are you with this MLA standing with a criminal? If not, why has it remained in the BJP till now?