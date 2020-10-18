Highlights: Preparation to present Dhirendra Pratap Singh, the main accused in the Ballia firing of Uttar Pradesh in court on Monday

Dhirendra Pratap Singh, the main accused in the Ballia firing case of Uttar Pradesh, is set to appear in court on Monday. If sources are to be believed, Dhirendra can be produced in the court at around ten in the morning. May be taken on remand of accused after production in court. Here, Dhirendra’s family has demanded a CBI inquiry into the case. He was arrested by the STF on Sunday.

UP STF arrested Dhirendra Singh W from Janeshwar Mishra Park in Lucknow on Sunday morning. Please tell that Dheerendra was absconding since the incident. A reward of 50 thousand rupees was declared on him. Dhirendra Singh released the video and declared himself innocent. On the other hand, BJP State President Swatantra Dev Singh had summoned Beria MLA Surendra Singh for making open statements in support of the accused.

Police deployed on a rumor

In order to prevent any untoward incident, the district administration was alert and the Kotwali campus has been converted into a police camp. It is being told that while deploying Dhirendra in court, the deployment of police will be ensured. On Monday, 11 Inspectors, 60 Diwan have been deployed keeping in mind the appearance of the court.

In the presence of DIG Subhash Chand Dubey and Superintendent of Police Devendra Nath, Dhirendra was locked up in the custody of Kotwali. Dhirendra is to be produced before the court on Monday.

NSA will be on Dhirendra

There were 10 police teams in search of Dhirendra Singh. Police say that the accused will be prosecuted under the National Security Act (NSA) and the Gangster Act. Earlier, two more accused have been arrested in the shootout. After Dhirendra Singh, a total of 5 people have been arrested in this case so far.

Bullet was fired in Ballia

An open meeting was held in the Panchayat Bhavan on Thursday afternoon for the allocation of two shops of Gram Sabha Durjanpur and Hanumanganj in Revati area of ​​Ballia district. SDM Baria Suresh Pal, CO Baria Chandrakesh Singh, BDO Baria Gajendra Pratap Singh as well as the police force of Revathi police station were present in the meeting. During the meeting, the shop of Durjanpur was not agreed. Later, when the decision was made to vote, a ruckus ensued.

According to eyewitnesses, the officials adjourned the meeting as soon as the commotion took place and started leaving. However, the police was also present on the occasion. After the meeting was adjourned, the two sides started fighting. During the fight, former army soldier Dhirendra Pratap Singh opened fire, injuring another person Jayaprakash alias Gama Pal (46) resident Durjanpur. It is being told that Jaiprakash was hit by four bullets and died.