That of Dhiraj Mukherjee a recognized name in the London entrepreneurial scene. His place of birth was India. His father’s job at Air India, however, led him to spend his childhood in different countries. After graduating in Mathematical Economics from Dartmouth College, he went to California to obtain an MBA from Stanford. His great contribution to technology is Shazam, the music app that lets you know the data of songs. Two years ago, he sold the company to Apple and, since then, has been investing in socially responsible projects through the firm Tech for good. He has been one of the participants in this edition of South Summit.

How do you see the app today?

The truth is that I do not have a very informed opinion, although I can tell you that I am happy that my children and their friends use it. I think Apple has changed the product dramatically, so that it now looks like what they had in mind when they acquired the company. It has improved a lot in terms of integration with Apple Music and with the entire Apple experience.

As long as people like music and use it to get to know it better and share it, Shazam will continue to make me happy.

What is the Tech for good project?

I understand technology well, and every time I know more about having an impact. I see a new generation of entrepreneurs who are trying to build their projects. And this is an extremely tough thing, with many ups and downs that are the nature of startups.

More and more I see companies trying to have a positive impact on society, and that is why I have decided to spend my time contributing to the environment and the planet. So I try to invest in these people, in these companies that represent this spirit.

Technology is produced mainly by companies whose first objective is profit for their shareholders. Do you think technology is creating a better world for everyone?

It depends. Technology is generated through curiosity, exploration, innovation and imagining what can come true. A positive example is what happened when we created Shazam, which was to create an algorithm that did not exist at the time and that people continue to enjoy today.

In this case, technology serves positive things, such as advancing renewable energy. Obviously, it can also be used for evil, such as monitoring individuals or accessing personal data that people do not want to share. Technology is neither good nor bad, it is the people and the intention behind that is important.

And how do you see the use of technology today in the US, the EU or the UK being used to create a better world?

No, not necessarily … I think technology has come into our lives, and it has affected all kinds of industries, and almost all companies have become more and more digital. In technology I see the good, the ugly and the bad… We cannot generalize, there are many positive aspects, and I try to invest my time in them. But obviously there are a lot of things going on around technology that I don’t agree with, that I don’t approve of and that I don’t want to participate in. We have to be very careful about its use in many areas.

What areas are you targeting your latest investments?

I just completed an investment in a startup called Beam that helps homeless people through crowdfunding initiatives. I am also on the board of MeVitae, a company that uses artificial intelligence to combat inadvertent biases when it comes to recruiting.

I have also invested in a team of female game designers who intend to teach how to code and change a landscape dominated by men and in startups that help the integration of immigrants.

What do you know about the tech ecosystem in Spain?

This year I have only been able to intervene remotely at the South Summit. I look forward to getting more involved in the Spanish ecosystems in the following years. I will tell you that one of the recent milestones in my career this year has been a tour I did on the occasion of agreements with Real Madrid, a club that I am also a fan of. In these types of events I usually talk about how I see the future, how I interpret something I do through the eyes of my 11-year-old son: what he thinks of Black Lives Matter, the fact that he is almost a vegetarian not to do damage to animals, of the patterns that I see in the companies in which I invest …

It is part of my work and is not usually very interesting to my close environment. Of course, when I told you that I gave a conference for Real Madrid, there I did manage to interest my friends. For once they told me “hey! Tell us more!”.