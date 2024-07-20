Fujairah (Union)

Ali Dhawi, our national team player, won the “Physique Champions” Cup, in addition to the gold medal in the 178 cm category, in the UAE Bodybuilding Championship, within the Dibba Festival, at the Creative Center Theater in Fujairah. Rashid Al Muhairi won the gold medal in the “Physique” 175 cm, Ahmed Badr Al Awadhi won the gold medal for the youth classic, and Iranian Mohammad Ali Khazaei won first place in the “Classic Physique”, Omani Ibrahim Al Shehhi won the gold medal in the classic 170 cm, and Egyptian Mohammad Osama won the gold medal in the classic 175 cm.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation, who crowned the winners of the first places, described the technical level of the players as excellent, stressing that this bodes well for a bright future for bodybuilding, and appreciating the pivotal role of the organising committee and the efforts it exerts in making the event a success. He said that the Dibba Sports Festival has become an important technical addition to bodybuilding.

Salem Khamis Al-Suraidi, Chairman of the Organizing Committee, said: “We are pleased with the success of the festival, which witnessed the participation of 310 players in the UAE Championships and the Dibba Classic Challenge for bodybuilding and physique, and 52 players in arm wrestling, in addition to the large audience attendance.