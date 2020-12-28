Highlights: Dacoit and police encounter case in Dhaulpur

The dacoit Keshav and a partner were reported to be shot

Sadar police station and the team of DST have run a search operation continuously

The combing under the leadership of police station in-charge Yogendra Singh and DST in-charge Lokendra Singh,

SP Kesar Singh Shekhawat is monitoring the campaign

Dholpur

The dacoit Keshav Gurjar, who is trying to foster the development of Dang area, has once again encountered the police. After the encounter with the police late in the night, the dacoit gang managed to escape from the spot by resorting to the drain. After the blood trail found on the spot, police estimate that a dacoit was shot while running away during the encounter. According to this estimate, police has started questioning all the private and government doctors present in the Behari area connected with Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, so that the dacoit gang is arrested as soon as possible.

Threatening about construction work in Paguli village

According to the information received from the police sources, SP Kesar Singh Shekhawat reached the spot after the encounter on late night itself. He informed that GSS construction work was going on in Paguli village of Bari Sadar police station area. To stop this construction work, the dacoit Keshav Gurjar along with two of his colleagues reached the GSS late at night. Police had already received information about demanding extortion from dacoit Keshav Gurjar. On this information, the police camped before the dacoit arrived. As soon as the dacoit Keshav, along with his two companions, reached the GSS, he realized the presence of the police. On this the dacoit started firing. In response, firing was also done by the police. After this, the dacoit took advantage of the darkness with Keshav Gurjar and jumped into the drain made with the help of GSS.

Encounter also took place two months ago

SP Shekhawat says that after the traces of blood found in the drain, it is estimated that a gang member of dacoit Keshav was shot. He can go for treatment. Police is being given a place to search for Keshav Gurjar, a dacoit who fled from the spot. Let me tell you that the dacoit, Keshav Gurjar, who was born 2 months ago, shot and injured a police constable who had gone to the police. In the past, Dang has also threatened the dacoit gang several times to stop development work in the area. At the same time, Dholpur SP Kesar Singh Shekhawat has expressed the possibility of arresting the dacoit Keshav Gurjar soon.