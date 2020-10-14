Man of Bollywood i.e. Dharmendra is very active on social media. They often share their photos and videos and stay connected with the fans. The actor is spending time at the farmhouse these days. Despite being at the farmhouse, he is always connected to his fans through social media.

Baarish mein … indoor brisk walk for half an hour …. listen Lata ji, s old song … remember my college days … God willing ???? … getting ready for a new movie .. .. need your good wishes. Love ???? you all. pic.twitter.com/8IJsjhq4GL – Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) September 4, 2020

Recently, Dharmendra has shared a video of his farm house, which is attracting everyone’s attention. In this video, Dharmendra’s luxurious farm house also appears, which shows that apart from spending time with nature, Dharmendra’s luxury lifestyle is intact and he has also given his house a retro look.

In this video it can be seen clearly how luxurious Dharmendra’s farmhouse is and how its interior is from inside. Let me tell you, as much luxury as you can see from the farm house, there is also greenery in the house.

Dharmendra has kept many plants and vegetables in the house, whose videos are also shared by actors. Also, the actors keep telling about their nature love and Dharmendra along with the caption, tell something through the video. In Dharmendra’s videos, songs are often played in the background and Dharmendra has shared videos many times, in which he has also said that he is listening to Lata ji’s song right now.