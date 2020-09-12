Dharmendra, who is enjoying his farm house, has said that he will return to work soon. He said, ‘For me, age is only number one. I am also Sheradil and good-hearted. Right now I am enjoying my break. Let this round come to an end, I will be working on an interesting thing soon. What is that, I cannot sit quietly. ‘
Dharmendra, who is living the natural beauty and natural life in his farm house, said, ‘This is the best time to be here (farm house). I am feeling very fresh and healthy here. I also grow vegetables here along with wheat. Drive around myself I take care of people on my farm. I am also using this time to do poetry. I just talk to myself and keep writing my thoughts. ‘
By the way, let us know that Dharmendra has lived at his farm house for a long time. Many of his videos are available on social media, which are liked by the fans. Recently pictures of Dharmendra’s magnificent farm house were also revealed. Watch here: Some great pictures of Dharmendra’s farm house
