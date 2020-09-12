Dharmendra, who is called the ‘He-Man’ of Bollywood may be missing from the film screen yet, but his fan following has not decreased at all. Dharmendra may be away from Bollywood, but these days he is living life in his farm house with great vigor. Dharmendra, who is connected to his fans through social media, often shares his videos which his fans like a lot. Now Dharmendra has told his fans that he is going to work on an interesting project.

‘I am Sheradil too and good-hearted’

Dharmendra, who is enjoying his farm house, has said that he will return to work soon. He said, ‘For me, age is only number one. I am also Sheradil and good-hearted. Right now I am enjoying my break. Let this round come to an end, I will be working on an interesting thing soon. What is that, I cannot sit quietly. ‘

Bobby Deol revealed who is at the farmhouse with Dharmendra

Dharmendra is living at the farm house with full vigor

Dharmendra, who is living the natural beauty and natural life in his farm house, said, ‘This is the best time to be here (farm house). I am feeling very fresh and healthy here. I also grow vegetables here along with wheat. Drive around myself I take care of people on my farm. I am also using this time to do poetry. I just talk to myself and keep writing my thoughts. ‘

New guest came to Dharmendra’s house in lockdown

Dharmendra’s farm house is fantastic

By the way, let us know that Dharmendra has lived at his farm house for a long time. Many of his videos are available on social media, which are liked by the fans. Recently pictures of Dharmendra’s magnificent farm house were also revealed. Watch here: Some great pictures of Dharmendra’s farm house