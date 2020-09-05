Bollywood veteran actor Dharmendra stays connected with his fans on social media. He is living at his Lonavala farmhouse and often posts videos and photographs from there. Now Dharmendra has posted a video. In this, he is seen briskwalking inside his farmhouse. Lata Mangeshkar’s song is also playing along. With this, he told that he is preparing for a new film.

Preparing for a new film

Dharmendra has tweeted, half an hour in the rain indoor brisk walk … listening to old songs of Lata ji remembered college days. Preparing for a new film with the will of God… wish you all the blessings. kisses to all.

Dharmendra is associated with fans on social media

Dharmendra has grown fruits, vegetables at his farmhouse. He keeps sharing his photos and videos. He also shares old memories and his daily activities with his fans. Dharmendra last worked with Hema Malini in the film ‘Shimla Mirch’.