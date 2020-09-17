Dharmendra, the late actor of Bollywood, has made a lot of distance from the Bollywood industry these days in his farm house and is spending time with the family. Dharmendra is very active on social media these days. Recently, he has shared one of the old memories on social media with his fans.

pic.twitter.com/nXGvClTGO2. Kakoli, ye scene location par hi socha tha main ne …. Haqeeqaten …. gaon mein hi rah gaien …… Badi banavati hai shehar ki ye zindagi …….. Thanks for interesting tweets . – Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) September 17, 2020

Dharmendra has tweeted a scene of his film this time. He wrote in its caption: ‘Kakoli, I thought at this scene location … I have … facts … left in the village … This is a very artificial city life … Thanks for these funny tweets. .. ‘Dharmendra shared this post and told his fans that the life of the village is very good while the life of the city is artificial. Fans are reacting fiercely to this tweet by Dharmendra.

Dharmendra may have made a distance from films, but even today there is no dearth of his fans. These days Dharmendra is living a simple life at his farm house away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Heimans of Bollywood also often share their farmhouse photos and videos on social media.

Let me tell you, Dharmendra, born in Sikh Jat family in Phagwara, Punjab in the year 1935, has given more than half of his life to the film industry. Before appearing in films, Dharmendra used to work as a clerk in the railway. At that time, his salary was one hundred and fifty rupees a month.