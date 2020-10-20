In these pictures, Sunny is seen quite happy with her father, brother and children. In one of these pictures, his son is seen kissing Sunny’s cheeks. Dharmendra has shared another picture of Sunny, in which he is seen giving smile with cake.
Dharmendra has also shared a picture while feeding cake to Sunny. With this, he has thanked fans for sending love and wishes to Sunny. He wrote for the congratulations received from the fans, ‘Friends, you are always close to my heart. In happiness … Today the tweets got entangled … You must have been bored, I will be silent for a few days now. ‘
.
Leave a Reply