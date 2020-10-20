Sunny Deol celebrated her 64th birthday on 19 October yesterday. Sunny celebrated her special day with her father Dharmendra’s brother Bobby Deol and her children Karan and Rajveer.

Dharmendra has shared some glimpses of this celebration in ‘Deol Style’ on his social media account. Dharmendra has shared pictures of Cake Cutting Serimani. While sharing these photos, he has written that this celebration was done in Deol style.

In these pictures, Sunny is seen quite happy with her father, brother and children. In one of these pictures, his son is seen kissing Sunny’s cheeks. Dharmendra has shared another picture of Sunny, in which he is seen giving smile with cake.

Dharmendra has also shared a picture while feeding cake to Sunny. With this, he has thanked fans for sending love and wishes to Sunny. He wrote for the congratulations received from the fans, ‘Friends, you are always close to my heart. In happiness … Today the tweets got entangled … You must have been bored, I will be silent for a few days now. ‘