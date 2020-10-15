Dharmendra may be away from films but is always in the headlines. Dharmendra, a superstar of the past, is very active on social media and has now shared a heart touching video. In this video, Dharmendra recounts his struggle days, which is sure to leave the fans emotional.

Sharing this video, Dharmendra has written, ‘Bahn bheenh lahon lene talk’. It is said in the video, ‘Childhood passed among the golden fields of wheat. Encouragement increases with age. Kashish of the film world made Dharmend a new destination. Perhaps it is easy to go to the moon, but very difficult to enter the film world. Some manufacturers did not even accept Darshan. One even said that I want an actor, not a hockey player.



It is further said in this video, ‘Even after winning the Filmfare Talent Contest, the doors of this story did not open for him. The world of hearts was becoming a world of dreams. After all, despair turned into hope and the first film Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere Miley.



Let us know that Dharmendra remains active on social media and shares his mind with the fans. Dharmendra has narrated many stories of his past. Dharmendra has told that he had not seen any film till class 8 because his parents were very strict. Once some of his friends came to see the film and were quite happy. When Dharmendra asked him what the film was like, his friends could not convince him that all the pictures spoke.



Dharmendra saw the film for the first time in 9th class. The film was Dilip Kumar’s ‘Shaheed’. Dharmendra was completely lost after watching the film. And they thought that these people are from what beautiful world. Where is this paradise? From the same day he started dreaming of going to the filmline. He is also a big fan of Dilip Kumar.

Hiding from his father, he reached Mumbai by taking part in the Filmfare Talent Hunt Competition and it was from here that his film journey started. He describes cinema as his first love.