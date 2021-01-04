Farmers have been agitating for a long time against the disputed agricultural laws of the central government. Many big celebrities of Bollywood have supported this movement of farmers. Dharmendra has already supported this movement. Now once again, Dharmendra has made his point, supporting the farmers’ movement and showing solidarity. Dharmendra has said that he hopes farmers will get justice soon.

Sharing a picture of the farmer movement, Dharmendra wrote on Twitter, ‘Today, my farmer brothers get justice. I pray whole heartedly Every noble soul will get peace.

Let me tell you that even before this, Dharmendra had requested the central government to find a solution to the problem of farmers and their movement. Dharmendra wrote, ‘I am in a lot of pain seeing the problems of my farmer brothers. The government should do something soon. ‘

Before Dharmendra, many artists like Sonu Sood, Swara Bhaskar, Taapsee Pannu, Gul Panag, Vir Das, Diljit Dosanjh and Mica Singh have supported the farmers’ movement. Farmers of several states have been agitating against the agricultural laws on the borders of the capital Delhi since last month.

