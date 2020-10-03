Union Petroleum, Natural Gains and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said that as long as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in power, there is no question of withdrawal of minimum support price, while addressing the concerns of the people about the new laws brought in the field of agricultural reform. is. Addressing a press conference, Dharmendra Pradhan said that those who had cheated farmers earlier are now shedding crocodile tears.

He said, “As long as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in power, there is no question of abolishing the MSP. To make the farmers self-reliant, the government is spending Rs. 1 lakh crore on the Agricultural Infrastructure Fund. Those who duped the farmers and the liars Tears are coming out. They won’t succeed in tricking people. “

He further said that even after 70 years of independence, farmers are not getting the right price for their crop. But, after the new law, they will become independent and they will get the right price for their products. Pradhan said- “There has been no change in the agriculture sector in the last 70 years. A free market policy is being introduced to change this. Now farmers will be able to get the right price for their crops. ”

There are three agricultural laws against which protests are being organized by the farmers and opposition parties. These are the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Convention on Price Assurance and Agricultural Services, Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Convention Bill on Agricultural Services and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

