Dharmendra, called ‘He-Man’ of Bollywood, has completed 60 years in the film industry. Even though Dharmendra has been away from films for a long time, there has been no decrease in the number of his fans. His increasing followings on social media suggests that the number of fans of Dharmendra is increasing. Dharmendra has shared a message with a sweet message for his fans on completion of 60 years in Bollywood.

‘I am still a child of the village’

Dharmendra’s account on Instagram is titled ‘Aap Ka Dharam’. While sharing this video on this account, he wrote, ‘Friends, I have completed 60 years in the film industry … It has never come to my mind that I am a celebrity. I am still a humble child of the village who has very big dreams. I have a request to all of you friends … Be kind and humble … Respect your elders … It will give you the strength to reach your goals. ‘ Watch this video of Dharmendra:



Dharmendra was seen in a grown beard

Let me tell you that two days ago, Dharmendra shared another video of him, in which he was seen in a grown beard. In this video, Dharmendra was narrating his poetry to the fans. After this video surfaced, many fans advised Dharmendra to get clean. That is why Dharmendra Cleanseved is appearing in the latest video.



Worked in more than 300 films

Let me tell you that in his 60-year career, Dharmendra has worked in more than 300 films. Dharmendra did Sholay, Charas, Dream Girl, Sita and Geeta, Dharamvir, Professor Pyarelal, Chupke Chupke, Mera Gaon Mera in the 70s after doing great black and white films like Bandini, Satyakam, Phool Aur Patthar and Haqeeqat in the 60s. Blockbuster movies like Desh, Pledge, Jeevan Murti, Blackmail and Shalimar. Dharmendra was also very active in films even in the 80–90s. His previous film Yamla Pagla Deewana was released again in the year 2018.