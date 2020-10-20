On Monday, Sunny Deol celebrated her birthday. On the special occasion of the son’s birthday, Dharmendra has written a message for all the fans. Dharmendra has shared a photo with Sunny in which the cake is placed in front of both of them. Sharing the photo, Dharmendra wrote, Love for all your lovely messages. Love for everyone’s wishes on Sunny’s birthday. You all have been very close to my heart. The tweets got happier today. You must have been bored. I will be silent for a few days now.

Actually, Dharmendra shared many tweets of fans related to him and Sunny before this tweet. After so many tweets, Dharmendra said that he will be silent for a few days now.

Love ❤️ you all, for your loving 🥰 response ….. your good wishes on Sunny’s Birthday 🎂 Friends, you are always close to our heart ❤️ ………. khushi mein ….. aai to intiha ho gai tweets ki …… bore ho gaiye hoon ge aap …… Ab kuchh din chup rahon ga …. pic.twitter.com/iB5nDEZVyh

– Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) October 19, 2020

Friends, I can’t help to share my happiness with my loving 🥰 family. I know you all are always with me 💕💕💕💕💕💕❤️ pic.twitter.com/QOWaC8RHJM

– Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) October 19, 2020

Love you Jelly, Jeete raho 👋 Meri aatama ki awaaz ….. aap hi to hain💖 pic.twitter.com/3y8eKrOuRp

– Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) October 19, 2020

Sunny’s brother Bobby Deol also congratulated the actor. While sharing the photo of Sunny, Bobby wrote, Happy birthday to brother, father and friend.

A few days ago Bobby said this on his relationship with Dharmendra

Bobby told during an interview a few days ago that he could not spend much time with his father as Dharmendra was busy shooting. Talking to a magazine, Bobby had said that he does a lot of respect for Dharmendra, but he has not been very open with him. Bobby feels that his father will still scold him if he is more frank with him.

Bobby said, ‘Dad used to work a lot when we were growing up, due to which we could not spend much time with him. I used to go shooting with him. People’s thinking and behavior at that time was quite different. The relationship between a father and son was not so friendly as it is today. I now take care that my children and I do not have that hesitation. We have a very friendly relationship.

Bobby had also said, ‘Earlier children used to respect their parents a lot, but could not tell their heart to them. My father always used to complain to me that I do not tell him my heart. He used to ask me to sit and talk to him, but I tell him that even today I am afraid that you should not scold me. So I can never let this fear come to my kids’ minds.