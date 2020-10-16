Hema Malini, one of the most successful and popular actresses of Bollywood, is celebrating her 72nd birthday on 16 October 2020 today. From the Bollywood world, his fans are wishing him happy birthday. On the same May 2, Hema and her husband Dharmendra celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary. Now this popular couple of Bollywood is going to celebrate Hema’s birthday too.

Dharmendra and family members have arrived

According to the news, Dharmendra Khas, who has been living at his Lonavala farmhouse for the last several days, has reached Mumbai for the birthday of Hema Malini. Speaking to our colleague Bombay Times, Hema said, ‘I am celebrating my birthday with people close to my family and children. The birthday due to Corona virus will be celebrated on a small scale. Dharam ji has already come here from Lonaval and everyone has gathered for celebrations.

Dharmendra wants to see Hema singing ghazals

Hema Malini is now a singer with acting and dancing. A song was also released on Ganesh Chaturthi. Talking about Dharmendra’s reaction to Hema’s singing, he said, “He likes my song rather he likes my song a lot.” He has heard the song Mera Ganesh Chaturthi, as well as the song Mera Janmashtami with Anoop Jalota ji. He liked it a lot and said- Hey you also sing some ghazal-vajal. The bhajan is done, but now sing the ghazal.



Which ghazal sings for Dharmendra?

When Hema Malini was asked if she had sung any special ghazal for Dharmendra, she said, ‘I love Farida Khanam’s ghazal’ Do not insist on going today ‘. About 2 years ago I sang this Ghazal for Dharam Ji. He was very much liked. By the way, let us know that Hema is currently taking online training of Singing and also performs Riyaz daily. She stated that on the occasion of Ram Navami she will also sing 2 songs with famous singer Suresh Wadekar.

