A statement issued by the DCP of Delhi Police said that due to the implementation of Section 144 of CrPC in Delhi, no gathering will be allowed around India Gate.Actually, farmers from states like Punjab, Rajasthan and UP are reaching out to protest against the Agriculture Bill in Delhi. The Delhi Police has resorted to section 144 to stop the protests of farmers coming from outside states.

On the other hand, the demand for justice for the rape victim in Delhi has also started increasing since the case of Hathras. In view of these demonstrations, Delhi Police has banned the gatherings around India Gate.