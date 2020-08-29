Piaggio has announced that its ‘Racing Sixties’ (Racing Sixties) scooter will be launched in India on 1 September. The internal SXL 150 models of the Vespa Racing Sixties will be similar. The graphic scheme of the new Vespa scooter will be inspired by the 1960 racing legends. The scooter was to be launched in March this year, but the company’s launch plan was delayed due to the Kovid-19 Crisis.The Vespa Racing Sixties scooter has a great look. The scooter features Indicator-mounted apron, smoked windscreen, gold colored wheels. Apart from this, the scooter has a USB charger. Also, it has an under-seat light. The scooter will have white base color with red and gold graphics. At the same time, the headlight surround will have a matte black finish on the exhaust can with mirrors.

The 150cc engine is given in the scooter

The Vespa Racing Sixties scooter has BS6 compliant 150cc, three valve, fuel injected engine, which generates power of 10.4hp at 7,600rpm and 10.6Nm peak torque at 5,500rpm. The scooter has an automatic CVT gearbox. Keeping in mind the safety of the rider, the Vespa Racing Sixties front disc has a disc brake, while the rear side has a drum brake. For better handling, it has a single-channel ABS.

Scooter price may be higher

The front of the scooter performs single sidearms absorber suspension duty, while the rear features dual-effect hydraulic shock suspension. The SXL 150 scooter with BS-6 engine in India is priced at Rs 1.26 lakh. Limited Edition Vespa Racing Sixties may cost slightly more. The ex-showroom price of this scooter can be Rs 1.30 lakh.