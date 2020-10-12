Techno Caman 16

The craze of 64 megapixel smartphones has increased significantly. Looking at the demand of users, companies are also launching 64 megapixel handsets. Recently, Techno has also launched its affordable 64 megapixel smartphone Camon 16. The initial price of this phone is less than 11 thousand rupees. Here we are telling you about some such powerful 64 megapixel camera phones. Apart from the 64MP camera, these smartphones also get many powerful features. All these smartphones are between Rs 10,999 and Rs 15,499.This phone, which comes with a price of Rs 10,999, has a triple rear camera setup with LED flash. It has two 2 megapixel cameras with a 64 megapixel primary sensor. There is a 16-megapixel camera on the front of the phone for selfie. With 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage, this phone has a MediaTek Helio G70 processor. This phone has a 6.8-inch display with a punch-hole design. The aspect ratio of this phone with 5000mAh battery is 20.5: 9.

Samsung galaxy f41

This Samsung smartphone has been launched recently. The initial price of this phone with a 6000mAh battery is Rs 15,499. The phone has three cameras with LED flash. It has a 5-megapixel live focus and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with a 64-megapixel primary camera. This phone has a 32 megapixel camera for selfie. This phone has a 6.4-inch sAMOLED display with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

Reality 7

The quad rear camera setup has been given in this phone coming in the price of Rs 14,999. It has an 8 megapixel and two 2 megapixel cameras with a 64 megapixel primary camera. The phone’s selfie camera is 16 megapixels. This phone equipped with 6 GB RAM has a MediaTek Helio G95 processor. This phone with a 90Hz refresh rate has a 5000mAh battery with super dart charging.

Reality 7i

There are four cameras on the rear panel of this phone. These include an 8-megapixel and two 2-megapixel cameras with a 64-megapixel primary camera. The front of the phone has a 16-megapixel camera. Equipped with 4 GB RAM and Snapdragon 662 processor, this phone has a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The battery of the phone is 5000mAh. The initial price of the phone is Rs 11,999.

Redmi Note 8 Pro

The starting price of Redmi Note 8 Pro is around Rs 14,800. This phone is equipped with a 64-megapixel primary camera. Apart from this, there is an 8 megapixel and two 2 megapixel cameras on the back panel of the phone. For the selfie, a 20-megapixel camera has been provided in the front of this phone. This phone with 6 GB RAM has a MediaTek Helio G90T processor. The phone has a 4500mAh battery with fast charging.