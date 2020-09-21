Bollywood actor John Abraham’s film ‘Satyamev Jayate’ was well received. Now the sequel of this film is being made ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’, which fans are eagerly waiting for. Now a poster of this film has been released in which John Abraham’s look looks amazing. Along with this poster, the release date of the film has also been announced.

This time in the film, Divya Khosla Kumar will appear in the lead role along with John Abraham. The film will be released in theaters next year on Eid i.e. on 12 May 2021. Sharing this porter, John Abraham wrote, ‘The country where Maiya Ganga is, there is blood also tricolor’. Divya Khosla Kumar is going to return to the big screen after a long time.



The film’s director Milap Zaveri was working on the script of the film during the lockdown. It is believed that it will start shooting in October 2020 next month. The film will be shot in Lucknow. Milap Zaveri said, “We have changed the location of the shoot of the film from Mumbai to Lucknow to make the story more powerful.”