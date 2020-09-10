Hero Flash E2, On Road Price – Rs 53,000 Hero Electric’s Hero Flash E2 has a 48V lithium-ion battery with 250W brushless DC (BLDC) electric motor. This electric scooter of Hero runs 65 km in full charge. Its top speed is 25 kilometers per hour and the battery takes 4-5 hours to full charge. The scooter has a digital instrument panel, which explains things like speed, range, battery charge status. The scooter has an LED headlamp. Telescopic suspension and lightweight alloy wheels are provided for a comfortable ride. The on-road price of this scooter is Rs 53,000.

Ampere Reo and Reo Elite The Ampere Reo electric scooter has a 48V lithium-ion battery with a 250W BLDC motor. The range of this scooter is 60 km on full charge. The top speed of the scooter is 25 kmph. The company says that the battery of the Ampere Reo scooter is fully charged in about 6 hours. At the same time, the range of Ampere Reo Lite scooters is 65 kilometers. This scooter comes with Fully Digital Instrument Panel. The scooter has modern styling and USB charging port. Both scooters have a 2-year warranty on their batteries. At the same time, there is a one-year warranty on the motor, controller and charger. The ex-showroom price of Ampere Reo in Delhi is Rs 53,799. At the same time, the ex-showroom price of Ampere Reo Lite in Delhi is Rs 60,000.

Okinawa R30, ex-showroom price – ₹ 59,000 The Okinawa R30 electric scooter features a 48V detachable lithium-ion battery with a 250W BLDC motor. This scooter runs for 60 km on full charge. The top speed of this scooter is 25 km per hour. Fully digital instrument console has been given in the scooter, which gives information about speed, range, battery charge status. The scooter has an electronic-assisted braking system with regenerative energy. Scooter motor gets 3 years warranty. The ex-showroom price of this scooter in Delhi is Rs 59,000.

Hero Optima E2, On-Road Price – ₹ 62,000 The Hero Optima E2 looks like a conventional ICE scooter and comes with a 48V lithium-ion battery. This scooter has a 250 W BLDC electric motor. The top speed of the scooter is 25 kmph. This scooter runs 65 km after full charge. The company says that the Hero Optima E2 electric scooter gets full charge in just 4 hours. The on-road price of this scooter is Rs 62,000.

Okinawa Lite, Ex-showroom Price – ₹ 64,000 It runs at a top speed of 25 km / h. The battery of the scooter takes 5 hours to be fully charged. The scooter has projector headlamps with LED DRL. The scooter has features such as micro charger with auto-cut function, fully digital instrument console, push-button start / stop, front disc brake. The ex-showroom price of this scooter is Rs 64,000.

new Delhi.The demand for electric weeks is increasing continuously. The entire focus of the government is also on electric weeks. Electric weeks are beneficial for the environment. If you are planning to take an electric two-wheeler, then we are telling you the Dhansu feature and affordable electric scooter with a range of up to 65 km. The electric scooter that we are telling you, is worth less than 65 thousand rupees. All these scooters are lithium-ion batteries.