Prior to the festive season, South Korean brand Samsung is offering a discount on its 5 Dhansu smartphones. This includes Samsung Galaxy A and Galaxy M series phones. These phones are getting a discount of up to 1500 rupees. Let’s know about these phones-It is the most expensive phone of the Galaxy A series. The actual price of this smartphone is Rs 30,999, which is being available for a discount of Rs 1500 for Rs 29,499. The phone has a 64 megapixel quad rear camera, sleek design, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor and large battery.

Samsung Galaxy A51

The Samsung Galaxy A51 smartphone comes in two variants. The phone’s 8 GB can be purchased for a discount of Rs 1500 after a discount of Rs 24,499 and a 6 GB variant for Rs 22,999 after a discount of Rs 1000. It has a 48 megapixel quad rear camera, 32MP front camera and 4000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A31

A discount of Rs 1000 on the phone and a cashback of Rs 1000 is being given to ICICI card holders, after which you can buy the phone for Rs 18,999. It has a 48 megapixel quad rear camera, Infinity-U sAMOLED display and a 5000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A21s

The smartphone is getting a discount of Rs 1000, after which the 6 GB variant of the phone can be purchased for Rs 16,499 and the 4 GB variant for Rs 14,999. It has a 48-megapixel quad rear camera, Infinity-O display and a 5000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M01s

This is a cheap Samsung smartphone, which is getting a discount of 500 rupees. The phone can be purchased after a discount for 9499 rupees. The phone has 13MP + 2MP rear camera, 8MP front camera and 4000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

Like the Galaxy M01s, the M01 Core is also getting a discount of 500 rupees. After the discount, the price of 1GB + 16GB model of the phone is Rs 4,999 and the price of 2GB + 32GB model is Rs 5,999. The phone has an 8MP rear camera, a 5MP front camera, and a 3000mAh battery.

