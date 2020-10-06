The legendary hockey player of his time, Dhanraj Pillai, believes that with the captaincy of Rani Rampal and the presence of goalkeepers like Savita Poonia, the Indian women’s hockey team is capable of producing shocking results in next year’s Tokyo Olympics. “We have the best captain as a queen,” Pillai said in table tennis player Mudit Dani’s program ‘The Spotlight’. I think Rani and goalkeeper Savita can lead the team to the podium. The team is working really hard, is preparing for the Olympics and I hope to do well. “

The Indian team, led by Rani, reached the podium in the 2018 Asian Games. Not only this, the team under his leadership made it to the Olympics for the second consecutive time. Savita, one of the team’s most experienced players, also played a key role in the Olympic qualifier.

Pillai, a four-time Olympian, also believes that hockey has changed a lot in terms of strength and physical ability. He said, “There is no similarity in the hockey I have played and the kind of hockey these players have been playing for the last 10-15 years. Current players play based on their fitness abilities. “

“Fitness has changed Indian hockey and players have also become very serious about their physical ability and stamina,” Pillai said. Today’s Indian team can be compared to Australia or Netherlands or Germany. They can give a tough challenge to any team in the world. “