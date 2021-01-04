new Delhi: Now the stars have started working after the lockdown. Actress Sonam Kapoor has started shooting for her film and has also shared the first picture from the set. At the same time, Kangana is also in discussion today. French cinematographer Tetsuo Nagata has been entered in Kangana’s upcoming film Dhakad. Kangana has claimed that now her film will become world class.

Kangana has shared this information by sharing photos on social media.

For #Dhaakad we have the legendary french director of photography Tetsuo Nagata, his academy award winning work like La Vie en Rose has been an inspiration for the whole world. Along with highly acclaimed international action crew @RazyGhai hoping to make world class spy triller ???? pic.twitter.com/zSA0wBSMck – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 4, 2021

Let us tell you that Nagata has received the Academy Award for ‘La Vie in Rose’. After the entry of world class cinematographer, the craze for this film has increased among fans and fans. In this film, Arjun Rampal will be seen alongside Kangana.

Sonam Kapoor has also shared pictures from the set of her upcoming film Blind. Sonam introduced her team through this picture.

This is a remake of a Korean film in which many actors like Vinay Pathak will be seen. Sonam is playing the character of Jia in this film. A few days ago, he also shared a picture of this film.