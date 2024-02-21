The International Conference for Dialogue of Civilizations and Tolerance in Abu Dhabi 2024, which was held under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, honored His Excellency Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, for his pioneering role in spreading and promoting the culture of tolerance and peaceful coexistence. Through his role as an active and influential figure in society.

The honorary shield for the category “Global Influence in the Culture of Tolerance and Coexistence” was received, on behalf of His Excellency Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, by His Excellency Major General Ahmed Atiq Al Maqoudi, Director of the General Administration of the Office of the Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, during the honoring ceremony held on the sidelines of the International Dialogue Conference. Civilizations and Tolerance – Abu Dhabi 2024, under the slogan “Bridging Civilizations and Nurturing Diversity,” with broad local and international participation, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC).

His Excellency Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim extended his sincere thanks and gratitude to His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, and to the organizing committee of the conference for this valuable honor..