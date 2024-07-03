Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, stressed during an inspection tour he conducted yesterday at the Research and Development Center, affiliated with the General Department of Administrative Affairs at Dubai Police, that working in a team spirit opens the door to great horizons of innovation and creative ideas that may not be available to individual work.

Dhahi Khalfan said that the exchange of collective ideas leads to reaching common ideas and achieving the desired goals more quickly, and helps in finding quick and effective solutions to all problems that may arise at work, and plays a major role in enhancing the performance of employees and achieving the required success in any institution that seeks success and excellence.

During the inspection tour of the Research and Development Center, Dhahi Khalfan was briefed on a number of projects, development innovations, systems and devices that the center includes, and its most important achievements. He was accompanied during the tour by the Director General of the Office of the Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, Major General Ahmed Ateeq Al Maqoudi, Director General of the Administrative Affairs Department, Brigadier Mansour Al Gergawi, Director of the Knowledge, Innovation and Development Center, Colonel Dr. Ibrahim bin Saba’a, Director of the Institutional Development Office for the Operations Sector, Colonel Abdullah Jassim Al Zarouni, and a number of officers.

Dhahi Khalfan toured the Research and Development Center, where he was briefed on a number of innovations and technical development projects that serve security, including the “Micro Plus” project, which aims to produce self-driving patrols that can identify wanted cars and wanted persons, carry out patrol work in residential areas, and regulate traffic movement on internal streets.

During the visit, the Microspot system was reviewed, which is a system that relies on artificial intelligence in warning operations and identifying criminal behavior, and is directly linked to the police operations room, to provide early warning in the event of suspected persons or behaviors in the field. He was also briefed on the mobile radar system, which is a new innovation that works to move the radar to control vehicles that cross the road shoulder.

The research and development project for the use of the new generation of cameras in monitoring and following up on behaviours and early warning operations through operations rooms was reviewed, as well as the alternative digital communication system that was developed to link all digital communication stations in Dubai Police, to ensure the sustainability of security communication in the event of a TETRA system outage.

Then, Dhahi Khalfan was briefed on the Fingerprint Tunnel Project, which is a research and development project in the field of kinetic fingerprints that aims to identify people by analyzing the kinetic fingerprint of individuals, and the device for processing porous surfaces using the “Nenhydron” technology, which is an innovation for a device that works to speed up the process of detecting fingerprints and reduce the time required to identify them from porous surfaces.