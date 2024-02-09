On Thursday evening, Tunisian star Dhafer El Abidine presented the premiere of his new film, “A Nose and Three Eyes,” in front of the audience, at the Coliseum Hall in Tunis. The film is considered the fourth adaptation of the novel A Nose and Three Eyes by the Egyptian writer Ihsan Abdel Quddus, with a cinematic formulation by director Amir Ramses and dialogue by Wael Hamdy, in which El Abidine participated. Starring with Saba Mubarak, Salma Abu Deif, Amna Khalil, Jahan Al-Shamasherji, and Noah Shaisha.

