Tamer Abdel Hamid (Abu Dhabi)

The great Emirati actor Dhaen Juma Al Tamimi is one of the pioneers of Emirati art in theater and television. He contributed to establishing the renaissance of local and Gulf drama. After a career full of achievements, he passed away today, July 25, 2024, at the age of 76.

He began his artistic career in 1971, and embodied a number of distinguished roles over the course of 53 years, presenting a range of works that reviewed important social, family and youth issues, which are still engraved in memory.

Dhaen collaborated with the first generation of Emirati actors such as Sultan Al Shaer, Mohammed Al Janahi and Jaber Nagmoush. He participated in starring in a number of distinguished Emirati series, including: “Zaman Al Taybeen”, “Year of Embers”, “Fingers of Time”, “Qawm Antar”, “Al Jiran” and “Zilal Al Masi”. He also contributed to starring in Gulf dramas, including the series “Sa’at Al Zafr” directed by Emirati Nahla Al Fahad.

In “Abu Al-Funun”, Dhaen is considered one of the most important pioneers of local theatre, as he presented a number of distinguished plays that contributed to the renaissance of theatre, most notably: “A Doctor in Spite of Himself”, “Petroleum”, “The Secret of the Treasure”, “Repentance This Time” and “Partner of Wonders”.

In 1971, Dhaen Juma Al Tamimi presented the operetta “Al Ghos” in celebration of the first National Day of the UAE. He also presented the second operetta, entitled “Rashid’s Wedding,” in 1973.

During his rich artistic career, he won a number of awards and honors, including: the Emirates Theatre Association Award in 1994, the Sheikh Khalifa Teacher Award in 1997, a certificate of appreciation from the Ministry of Information and Culture in 1982, and he was also honored by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Community Development in 2007.