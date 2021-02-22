The mini-satellite “AbuSat”, which was developed by students of Khalifa University of Science and Technology, in cooperation with the university’s partners, arrived from Wallops Flight Center in Virginia, USA, to the International Space Station.

On February 20, Khalifa University of Science and Technology, Yahsat Satellite Communications Company, and Northrop Grumman announced the launch of Zabisat to the International Space Station on board the “Signus NJ-15” spacecraft.

The satellite is expected to separate from the “Signus NG-15” after leaving the International Space Station, after approximately 3 months.

The “Abu Dhabi Sat” project, developed by 27 graduate students in the Yahsat Space Laboratory at the Khalifa University Center for Space Technology and Innovation, contributes to training new students to become qualified engineers to support the development of the space sector in the country.





