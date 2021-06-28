A total of

780 fixed radars (16 more than last year) of which 92 are section and 545 mobile; 39 drones (28 more); 12 helicopters; 15 camouflaged vans; and 216 belt and mobile control cameras are prepared to monitor Spanish roads this summer. From the

General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) They ask “not to lower our guard” in a summer campaign in which 91.2 million road trips are expected.

The Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, presented this Monday the new awareness campaign and the special traffic device that the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has prepared

to attend road trips over the next few months. According to Grande-Marlaska, it is a “very special year, conditioned by a long winter of confinements, restrictions, from which it is gradually emerging, thanks to the efforts to vaccinate against Covid-19.”

Specifically, the DGT has established four special operations:

the first Operation Summer Out (from Friday, July 2 to Sunday, July 4);

August 1 departure (from Friday, July 30 to Sunday, August 1);

August 15 special operation (from Friday the 13th to Monday the 16th of August);

and Return operation (from Friday 27 to Sunday 29 August). However, every weekend, traffic surveillance and regulation measures will be implemented.

“We must be more cautious than ever,” said the Interior Minister, since “building safe mobility requires a constant and sustained effort over time.” Grande-Marlaska stressed that the recovery in traffic “is being faster than expected” and

displacement figures are already close to those of 2019.

Fernando Grande-Marlaska, presented this Monday the new awareness campaign together with the General Director of Traffic, Pere Navarro



Thus, so far in June there have already been four days with

more long-haul traffic that in the same days of 2019 and last Sunday there was an increase of 18.79% in the movements on the road compared to the same day of the year 2019. From Interior they foresee, therefore, that the weekend trips or short duration are significant in the months of July and August. In this month of June, 110 people have died on the road, 40 more than in the same period of 2019.

The DGT will launch

an awareness campaign in which a special appeal will be made to drivers to take extreme precautions on short trips, after verifying that 75% of the deaths occurred in accidents that take place on conventional roads. Almost half of the fatal accidents recorded so far (46%) were off-road.

Roadblocks

they will especially watch the consumption of alcohol and drugs, since in 27% of the autopsies performed on deceased drivers, they had high rates of alcohol in the blood.

Consultation [AQUÍ] the list of radars that fined the most.

Other data that will be remembered during these dates highlight that since 2016

distractions are the leading cause of fatal road accidents (33%). in this case, the message is also addressed to those who travel as passengers, so that “we do not allow the driver to use the mobile phone.”

Circulation forecasts



The circulation forecasts for the days in which this Special Operation ‘1st Operation of the Summer – 2021’ will take place, will be the following:

Friday July 2, 2021

In the early afternoon there will be significant movements of long-distance vehicles that

will cause high intensities and problems of circulation in the OUTPUT direction of the large urban centers and also in the main communication routes of access to the tourist areas of the coast, coast and rest, as well as in the mountains, accentuating these as the afternoon progresses for now late afternoon-night place them in the destination areas.

These movements in the exit direction will also be joined by the exit movements

for the beginning of the weekend mainly to coastal areas and second homes.

Departures from large urban centers and accesses to coastal tourist areas will be conflictive in the afternoon.

Therefore, on this day they will be installed,

during the evening, traffic management and regulation measures to favor the circulation of vehicles in the most conflictive areas.

The unfavorable time slot for this day will be from 3:00 pm to midnight.

Saturday, July 3, 2021

From the early hours of the morning it will continue

heavy traffic in the OUTING direction of large urban centers and on access roads to the coast / coastline and mountains, with high traffic intensities and retentions, to place them in the destination areas already late in the morning.

During the morning they will install

traffic management and regulation measures to favor the exit of vehicles from large urban centers and on the accesses to the coast and beach areas.

The unfavorable time slot for this day will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, July 4, 2021

They will be conflictive in the morning

las access roads to the coast, beaches, coastal and mountain areas, and in the afternoon begin the RETURN of those who have enjoyed the weekend, presenting high traffic intensities and circulation problems in the main communication routes that channel all the return movement from the beach and second residence areas, towards the entrances of the large urban centers.

On this day, measures of

traffic management and regulation to favor the entry of vehicles to large urban centers.

The period of unfavorable hours for this day will be from 18 to 24 hours.

Light signal V-16



In addition to the special road surveillance and control campaign, the DGT recalled that on July 1 the Roadside Assistance Regulations come into force, a regulation that implies the recognition of the assistance activity to vehicles that are stopped on the road and that it implies certain risks for the workers in this sector and for the rest of the road users. Since 2017, 18 workers have been run over while carrying out a relief operation on the road.

In addition, as of that date, drivers who so wish

may replace the traditional warning triangle of danger by a luminous device (signal V-16) of yellow color that will be placed in the highest possible part of the immobilized vehicle. Both devices –triangles and V-16 signal– will be able to coexist until January 1, 2026, when the triangles will disappear.