At this time, with the exception of applying for dangerous goods permits and exchanging permits, all procedures related to the driver's license of the holder or the vehicle can be carried out without the need to make an appointment or go in person to the provincial and local traffic headquarters.

Thus, driving or vehicle licenses that can be presented or carried out electronically can also be done conveniently and quickly by telephone (060), through the DGT electronic headquarters or the miDGT mobile application and with thesame guarantees than if it were done in person.

In addition, there are also other procedures, such as renewing a driving license or permanently deregistering a vehicle, which can be carried out directly at collaborating entities.

In this line of improvement, the DGT Electronic Headquarters has been renewed this year and now allows all procedures related to vehicles to be carried out in an even simpler way, explaining the entire process step by step and also allowing all documentation to be directly attached. necessary without even having to do it through registration. After presenting the documentation, the operator at Headquarters carries out the procedure and sends the response to the citizen.

Likewise, the headquarters is accessible in all the official languages ​​of the State (Spanish, Catalan, Basque and Galician), as well as in English, French and German.