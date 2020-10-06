Highlights: UP DGP clarification on the funeral of the victim in Hathras

DGP said- ‘It was necessary to do so in view of law and order’

‘Decision was taken locally, not with a remote control’

Lucknow

Police and administration have come under questions regarding the timing and manner of the last rites of the victim in Hathras Case of UP. The head of the state police department has given an explanation about this. DGP HC Awasthi said that it was in the interest to take such a step in view of law and order in view of unusual circumstances.

DGP Awasthi told in an interview to our Economic Times newspaper that the situation was not normal that night. He said, ‘In an interview with the victim’s family, I explained to them the situation, which they also agreed to. One should see and understand the whole situation. ‘

Giving information in this regard, the DGP said, ‘There was a commotion and demonstration while bringing the deadbody from Safdarganj Hospital in Delhi. I would call the situation that was happening after the death of the victim unusual. A big conspiracy was being done to create tension in the state. An FIR has also been registered in this regard.

According to media reports, the police conducted a ‘forced’ funeral of the victim late in the night, about which the family was not even informed. Awasthi said, ‘The funeral was decided at the local level itself. Whatever decision the local administration made, it was beneficial for law and order. It was not a remote control decision and we cannot say anything about the decision taken at the district level.



Awasthi said, ‘The victim family was also concerned about safety. There were tensions between the two communities in the village. We had deployed police and PAC forces at sensitive places in the village as well as his house. I have assured the family that the case is in fast track court and there will be no delay in justice. ‘