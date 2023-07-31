Home page politics

Parents with high incomes are to be axed from parental allowance – DGB boss Yasmin Fahimi has massively criticized this plan.

Berlin – The head of the German Trade Union Confederation (DGB), Yasmin Fahimi, has accused the federal government of contributing to the rise of the AfD with its policies. Looking at the family minister Lisa Paus (Green) planned Abolition of parental allowance for couples with more than 150,000 euros in taxable income, Fahimi said Picture on Sunday (BamS): “This is nonsense and shows where the government’s self-imposed austerity measures are leading.”

The traffic light coalition “sends the signal that you cannot rely on the promised state support,” she continued. This is “poison for social cohesion and political stability”, such uncertainty “only creates space for the populism of the AfD”.

Parental allowance is “a very successful tool for equality between mothers and fathers,” Fahimi continued. In view of the uncertainty in large parts of the population due to the economic situation, the traffic light coalition was “not well advised to save on the social flank”. Fahimi, on the other hand, sees a “great opportunity” for the government to keep the AfD small SPDGreens and FDPif it keeps the promise of progress made in its coalition agreement.

Controversy over parental allowance cuts: “Don’t save on the social side”

Fahimi also called for a significant increase in the statutory Minimum wage of previously 12 euros to 14.12 euros per hour – which corresponds to the value of the EU minimum wage directive of 60 percent of the median income. Fahimi sharply criticized the behavior of the employer representatives in the minimum wage commission. These ignored “the needs of six million people who work for minimum wage“. That was “just stupid,” said Fahimi.

The Minimum Wage Commission had one in late June increase in the minimum wage to 12.41 euros from January 1, 2024. For the first time since it was set up, no consensus could be reached in the body. Against this background, Fahimi called for the Bams against a reform of the Commission. In the future there should be a “genuine arbitration procedure” if there is no agreement between unions and employers.

DGB boss: “Traffic light looks at the state budget like at grandma’s cookie jar”

With regard to the economic situation in Germany, Fahimi accused the federal government of damaging Germany as a business location with its austerity policy. It is “poison to make important decisions that are decisive for the future impossible through austerity budgets and sticking to the debt brake”.

Now it is to be decided “whether Germany will still have a strong industry with good jobs in the future and whether transformation will also bring social progress,” said Fahimi. The federal government delays investments and looks “at the national budget like at grandma’s cookie jar: I only take out what I put in beforehand.” This is “expensive” for German society and harms future generations. (AFP/frs)