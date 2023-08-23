D&G Srl, the safe of Dolce and Gabbana stylists turns towards red

Double-digit growth in revenues but, surprisingly, the bottom line going from an excellent profit to a substantial loss. These are the numbers from last March just deposited in the consolidated financial statements of the D&G srlthe safe of the two well-known stylists Stephen Sweet And Dominic Gabbana.

In fact, the business recorded a year-on-year leap in turnover from 1.25 to 1.59 billion (+23% at constant exchange rates) of which 933 million from the retail channel (fashion division which includes sales of directly managed stores, physical and digital, and those related to high-end jewelry store, haute couture And haute horlogerie) and 530 million from that wholesale (beauty products).

on retail sales the Italian market accounts for 19.6%, Europe 27.2%, the Americas 30.4%, China and Southeast Asia 9.9% while in wholesale Europe accounts for 41.1% %, the Americas 40.5% and Italy only 6.6%.

