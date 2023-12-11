DThe representatives of the 36 first and second division clubs have cleared the way for the German Football League's planned billion-dollar deal with an investor. According to information from the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, a corresponding motion received just the necessary two-thirds majority with 24 yes votes at the DFL general meeting in a Frankfurt airport hotel on Monday. The “Kicker” and the “Sportschau” reported first, as did the German Press Agency. The election was held by secret ballot.

The management of the umbrella organization of German professional football can now begin concrete negotiations with a strategic marketing partner. Six companies are said to have expressed interest in a partnership with the DFL. A financial investor is expected to pay one billion euros for a percentage share of the TV revenue. The contract should have a maximum term of 20 years and be signed by the start of the 2024/25 season.

The DFL wants to use the money primarily to expand its infrastructure. This includes further digitization and internationalization as well as the development of our own streaming platform. The project failed in May of this year. At that time, the necessary two-thirds majority was narrowly missed.

There was resistance to such a deal from the fan camp until the very end. The supporters, who also expressed their protest on banners in many stadiums last weekend, fear that the entry of an investor will distort competition. The fan alliance “Our Curve” reiterated shortly before the meeting: “We view the planned vote on the entry of an investor into the DFL critically and reject this plan in its entirety.”

The DFL managing directors Marc Lenz and Steffen Merkel, however, had once again pointed out before the vote that the future partner should only be granted limited say in the economic area. “If a potential partner does not accept the red lines, he is not the right one for us,” emphasized Lenz.