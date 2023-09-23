KCoach Britta Carlson also identified too much security concern as the reasons for the crisis facing the German national soccer players. “We still didn’t shoot enough. We always have to give up responsibility, one more cross pass,” complained the 45-year-old after the 2-0 defeat on Friday evening at the start of the Nations League in Denmark. Too often the first contact with the ball is taken backwards, that is “still the safety mindset. We still lack this self-confidence to think forward boldly.”

A good seven weeks ago, the European Championship runners-up had already failed in the preliminary round at the World Cup in Australia. After the first of six matchdays in Nations League Group 3 of League A, the German team is now in fourth and last place. Only the group winner advances to the final round and thus has the chance to take part in the Olympic Games in Paris next year.

What’s next with the trainer?

“It’s just frustrating that despite the effort and despite the will, we somehow just can’t manage to score goals or points,” said goalkeeper Merle Frohms, who was overcome twice by Denmark’s Amalie Vangsgaard (23rd/64th minute). . In the second game on Friday, Iceland won 1-0 against Wales thanks to a header from FC Bayern captain Glódís Viggósdóttir. The Icelanders will face the German team in Bochum on Tuesday (6:15 p.m. on ZDF). A win in the home game is almost mandatory after the bad start.

Carlson will once again be primarily responsible for the DFB team around captain Alexandra Popp; she will represent the ill national coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg until further notice. It is completely unclear whether and when the 55-year-old will return to the sidelines. Carlson doesn’t want a longer hang-up. “I would like to see clarity for everyone,” said the 45-year-old. “Whether it’s for the coaching staff, for the team. Because I simply want us, Germany, to become as strong as we were before.”

Things still have to go on, already on Tuesday with the Iceland game, and then in October with the next duels in the new competition: First the team from Wales will be the opponents in Sinsheim (October 27th), then the second leg will take place in Iceland ( October 31). The last two games in the group will take place at the beginning of December against Denmark (12/1) and Wales (12/5).







Carlson initially took over the role from Martina Voss-Tecklenburg two weeks ago. The national coach, who has come under criticism, will miss the September international matches on sick leave. The process of coming to terms with the botched World Cup has not yet been completed, and the future of “MVT” remains unclear. “We always said it would just take a while for Martina to get healthy again,” said Carlson, who had ruled out permanent promotion to the front row for the national team.

The previous assistant admitted that the topic continues to concern the team. “I would be lying if that wasn’t the case. The topic of conversation is clear. First of all, because Martina isn’t feeling well. It’s never nice when a person is sick,” she said: “And it’s difficult for everyone. Also because you don’t know exactly what will happen next because the analysis is simply not finished yet.” It is clear that as a person you also feel a certain amount of uncertainty.