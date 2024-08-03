Denn die 33 Jahre alte Berger, die erst zum Turnier in Frankreich Merle Frohms als Nummer eins ablöste, hielt für die Fußball-Nationalmannschaft im olympischen Viertelfinale gegen Kanada nicht nur zwei Elfmeter, sie verwandelte den letzten für Deutschland in der Hitze von Marseille auch noch eiskalt selbst. Weil die Torhüterin so glänzte, störte der Fehlschuss von Sydney Lohmann im Shootput nicht weiter. Am Dienstag warten die USA im Halbfinale. „Wir hatten die Chance, den Sack zuzumachen, gehen über 120 Minuten ins Elfmeterschießen – das macht mich fertig“, sagte Popp.

Schüller vergibt erste Chance

Im wieder nur spärlich, mit nicht einmal 10.000 Zuschauern besetzten Stade Vélodrome, wo die Deutschen schon in der Vorrunde Australien locker besiegt und gegen die USA böse verloren hatten, war der Start ins Spiel von äußerster Hektik geprägt. Erst nach zehn Minuten besannen sich beide Teams auf ihre fußballerischen Qualitäten und verloren den Ball, der fast ununterbrochen wild über den Platz flog, nicht schon nach kurzer Besitzphase wieder.

Kaum hatten die Deutschen ihre Ruhe gefunden, wurde es erstmals gefährlich. Nach einer Flanke von Janina Minge aus dem Halbfeld kam Lea Schüller, die trotz einer Schulterprellung rechtzeitig spielfit geworden war, an den Ball. Ihre Annahme mit dem rechten Fuß war nicht optimal, ihr Abschluss mit links erst recht nicht; sie vergab die gute Chance, indem sie den Ball am Tor vorbeilöffelte (11.).

A little later, Klara Bühl had an even better opportunity. After Jule Brand had picked up speed in midfield and played a one-two with Sjoeke Nüsken to get centrally in front of the Canadian goal, she passed to Bühl on the left. However, goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan just managed to block her shot with her right leg; Felicitas Rauch, who was running alongside her, was unable to control the rebound.

It was to be the biggest chance of the first half, as the Canadians only managed a weak shot over the German goal by Quinn (23′). This was also due to the very attentive play of the German Football Association (DFB) selection in defence, in which the recently injured defenders Marina Hegering and Kathrin Hendrich started again in the centre.

As good as the German performance was in the back third of the pitch, it was just as inaccurate in the front. It simply lacked the final precision. This was also criticized by national coach Horst Hrubesch during a drink break after 35 minutes, when the temperature in the south of France was still 35 degrees in the early evening. The Germans didn’t have much else to offer before half-time, however, and only the long balls from goalkeeper Berger initiated the attacks.

But this pattern seemed a little too unimaginative in the long run. Since nothing changed at the start of the second half and Canada had the first half-decent chance with a header into the net by Vanessa Gilles (61st), Hrubesch brought in fresh forces: Lohmann and Vivien Endemann came on for Nüsken and Bühl. The high temperatures clearly took their toll.

The German game did not improve, on the contrary. Canada found gaps in the midfield. Adriana Leon’s shot went wide (68th minute), while Evelyne Viens’ shot buried Berger (70th and 72nd minute). The goalkeeper made the greatest save in between when, after a mistake by Hendrich, she blocked Leon’s attempt as she ran towards her with a strong reflex with her left leg. Now the penalty area was literally on fire every minute.

The following drink break came at just the right time for the Germans, but even after that, the ball, which Leon narrowly missed, flew through the German penalty area at the next Canadian chance (78th minute). Viens, who like Leon had been substituted after just under an hour, continued to spin and scored shortly afterwards from a turn. Could this really go well for the flat Germans, who seemed paralyzed?

“Either them or us”

It could. And the German women almost struck in the last minute of regular time. A cross from Brand became dangerous because Canada’s goalkeeper Sheridan missed the ball; but Schüller couldn’t get to it either. Because a pass from the striker shortly afterwards also found no taker, the score remained 0:0 after regular time – and the teams had to go into extra time.

Before the match began, cold drinks were served – and Hrubesch sharpened his players’ senses in a short speech before giving them a choice: “Either them or us,” said the national coach. The answer: us! Canada remained the better team at first, Ashley Lawrence shot, but Berger saved (94th). On the other side, Brand was just disturbed in the six-yard box after a corner (105th+2).

The second half of extra time began with a moment of shock when Berger, who wanted to hit another long ball, met the approaching Viens, but Felicitas Rauch saved with her head in the nick of time before the Canadians could make a run for the empty goal (107th minute). On the other side, Lohmann headed a free kick cross from Giulia Gwinn onto the crossbar (114th minute). The quality of the missed chances was enormous in this football thriller.

It literally went back and forth. Senß, who came on for Endemann, didn’t hit the ball properly after a corner (115th minute), while on the other side Leon’s deflection went just wide of the goal (116th minute). The match went to penalties, in which Germany came out on top because Berger became a football hero. “We have a machine in goal,” Popp said on ZDF. “Penalties are her speciality. The fact that she scored it herself so coolly, chapeau!”

DFB women again against USA

In the semifinal on Tuesday (6 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Olympics, on ARD and on Eurosport) in Lyon, the DFB team will once again face the four-time Olympic champions from the USA. Trinity Rodman, the daughter of former basketball player Dennis Rodman, scored the only goal in the 1-0 win after extra time against Japan in Paris on Saturday afternoon (105.+2). The DFB women had no chance of losing 1-4 to the USA in the preliminary round in Marseille.