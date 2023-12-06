The women’s soccer team only makes it to the Olympic qualifying tournament through luck. The sad 0-0 draw in Wales shows how big the team’s problems are, even under interim national coach Horst Hrubesch.

FIf the German team somehow makes it to the Olympic Games, Fanney Inga Birkisdottir also deserves thanks. In the winter of 2023/24, German women’s football, which was once spoiled for success and was still so brilliant at the European Championships in summer 2021, will be dependent on the parades of an Icelandic national goalkeeper in the Nations League.

The strong Birkisdottir and her teammates pulled off a coup in a 1-0 win against Denmark on Tuesday evening that saved the Germans from another low point, but not from questions like: Why isn’t it getting better? Why do players who hold leading and leading roles in their (top) clubs act and harmonize together so weakly and weakly, almost blocked? In an important game, mind you. Against an international opponent that is at best second-class.