The judge is getting more and more annoyed. She asks the witness, a long-time secretary of the German Football Association (DFB), question after question. The court would like to know more about the association’s internal reactions to the outbreak of the “Summer Fairy Tale” affair in 2015; about searching for specific documents; especially about an ominous folder that the witness borrowed from the DFB archive at the time and which later never turned up. But the answers are almost always the same. Tenor: She can’t really remember that.