TEven before kick-off against the Netherlands, homas Müller had fun with the new favorite song of many fans of the German national football team. The veteran sang along loudly while warming up on the pitch when “Major Tom” by Peter Schilling was played in the Frankfurt stadium on Tuesday evening.

According to media reports, fans of the German national soccer team are allowed to celebrate possible goals in the test against the Netherlands in a “completely detached manner.” As Sport1 first reported, after an online petition with numerous supporters, there is a new anthem for goals scored by the German national soccer team in the game on Tuesday evening (8:45 p.m./RTL). The DFB initially did not confirm this when asked. But after Germany equalized to 1-1 in the 11th minute, fans were able to sing along to Peter Schilling's song and it's clear: “Major Tom” is the new goal anthem.

The song “Kernkraft 400” by Zombie Nation was most recently played at DFB goals; the fans voted for this in a vote by the German Football Association in mid-2019.

“Major Tom” has recently been heard a lot in connection with the national team because the song is played in the Adidas advertising videos for the new jerseys. Clips then appeared on social media in which past goals by the DFB selection were accompanied by the song. In the chorus of the 1982 song, the spaceship “floats completely weightless” and “completely detached from the earth.”

Schilling feels honored

The song should, yes, MUST, according to the demand, become the German goal anthem. A corresponding online petition “has gone through the roof,” said Peter Schilling in astonishment. “I didn’t expect this dynamic,” says Schilling. Does he feel honored? “A resounding yes!”

The euphoria has long since gripped him. The 68-year-old is a huge fan and has played football himself. He almost ended up at VfB Stuttgart through a talent screening tournament. “I can roughly understand how a professional feels when he has scored a goal,” he says: “In my opinion, this feeling of life is best described by the line 'Completely detached' for the players themselves and also for the audience.”

However, the song is unlikely to be used for German goals at the upcoming European Championships. According to dpa information, the goal jingles at the Euro are the same for all teams and are part of the official song for the 2024 European Championship. In addition, the participating national associations can submit suggestions for songs for the warm-up and after the final whistle.