At the start of the European Championship year, turbo striker Timo Werner envisioned a lot more than a minor role in the national soccer team. 13 minutes against Iceland, 14 minutes in Romania – Joachim Löw did not grant his most experienced attacker in the current DFB squad more playing time.

And even before the third World Cup qualifier on Wednesday (8.45 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the World Cup qualification and on RTL) in Duisburg against North Macedonia, the national coach did not want to decide whether he would include Werner in his cast list this time. “I haven’t made a decision yet,” said Löw on Tuesday before the final training session. The 25-year-old Werner had to watch twice as the Bayern duo Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sané together with his Chelsea colleague Kai Havertz occupied the offensive series – and they did so successfully.

Werner is first of all a joker, even if Löw tried to make the personnel a little explosive. “Timo will logically get his chance again,” assured the national coach. After the 3-0 win against Iceland, the 61-year-old didn’t want to change his winning team against Romania. “But Timo was also in my considerations,” said Löw after the 1-0 win on Sunday evening. Two days later he announced that he would “mostly start again like this” against North Macedonia.

“A highly dangerous player”

Two and a half months before the EM emergency, Werner is first a joker and no longer a regular as in the previous season, in which he is the most successful shooter against Gnabry (3) with four goals. With a total of 15 international matches each, both are also the top shooters in the current DFB squad.

For Löw, a team basically consists of more than the eleven players who start at kick-off. And his basic appreciation for the fast Werner has not changed either. “Timo is a very dangerous player who is incredibly fast. He also scored a lot of goals for us. Even if he didn’t start playing twice, I know what Timo can do. I am very satisfied with Timo. “

After moving from RB Leipzig to Chelsea for € 53 million, Werner is currently experiencing a new phase in his career. He has to assert himself in a new league and live in a new country. Five goals after 28 Premier League games are not good odds for someone who was a goal guarantee in the Leipzig jersey. “It is his first year in the Premier League,” Loew pointed out. He thinks: “Timo has overcome the small low at Chelsea.”

Weak phases are also nothing new for Werner. He experienced her in Leipzig and also in the DFB jersey. Werner needs the trust of the trainer and has to feel comfortable in order to be able to call up top performance. But he’s been in the soccer business long enough to know how fast it is. When he played in the Leipzig arena for the first time after moving to England last November, he promptly scored twice in his “living room” in the 3-1 win against Ukraine in the Nations League.

“Fantastic,” enthused Werner afterwards. At that time he was Löw’s third man in the German turbo storm with Gnabry and Sané. “The three of us all have a lot of speed and are very determined. I don’t want to be in the shoes of our opponents, ”said Werner. A good four months later he has to fight for his leading role again.