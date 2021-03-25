New: The Icelanders are not Spanish. After conceding six goals at the end of 2020, the captain had a cozy evening.

Klostermann: The Leipziger did not impose himself on the right at the back. Was not only devoured by Bödvarsson in front of Iceland’s best chance.

Ginter: The Gladbacher defended attentively in the defense center. Ironed out the negligence of the neighbors. Not a big challenge.

Rudiger: Loud conductor of the defense. Diverted Sigurjonsson’s shot to a corner (27.). Missed a great header chance (43rd).

Can: Löw appreciates the versatility of the Dortmund player on the defensive. This time helped out on the left rear after two failures. Heavy as usual.

Kimmich: The man from Munich demonstrated why he belongs in the center of the game. Initiated the first two gates with magnificent passes. Often on the ball, with a large sphere of activity. Embodied a boss.

Goretzka: In this condition, Löw has to put the Munich player in the EM-Elf. The 13th international goal crowned his massive appearance.

Gündogan: Löw has valued the strategist for a long time. Finally physically stable at 30. He proved his new goal threat with the 3-0.

Havertz: The 20-year-old from Chelsea played well in the gaps. The early goal to 2-0 gave him a boost. Offered himself.

Gnabry: His preparation for the 1-0 win by Bayern colleague Goretzka was a feast for the eyes. Good in the game, bad luck when we hit the post (71.).

Sané: An asset on the offensive. Great pass to Havertz at 2-0. Has shown several times that he is also learning defensive work in Munich.

Neuhaus: The Gladbacher came in the 71st minute for Goretzka. Hanged himself in, but the competition is still overwhelming in midfield.

Werner: The Chelsea attacker had to wait a long time on the bench. Lurked in vain on the left wing position.

Musiala: Löw played the 18-year-old with the ten-minute debut for Germany. The Bayern youngster started dribbling briskly.

Younes: At the very end, the man from Frankfurt made his DFB comeback after three and a half years.