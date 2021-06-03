D.he submission of the television reporter was gladly accepted by Thomas Müller: “If you can already say that …” In fact, there had been a lot to praise after the national team’s 1-1 draw against Denmark. But more than the performance of the team itself, something else seemed to have grown: the willingness of the audience to see it that way.

Viewed in this way, Joachim Löw’s decision to bring Müller and Mats Hummels back for his last mission with the national team was at least once the PR coup of the year: roll backwards, mood turned.

After the great joy of seeing each other again, which the national team showed with at least as much pleasure in the picture, it was not yet possible to see what will become of it in the end. In any case, games in which she dominates the action, but seems to consider goals to be an unnecessary luxury and then unsorted by a counterattack, Loew’s team has managed to do it all on their own in the past.

The return campaign was overdue

There was no doubt about the need for more experience and, above all, communication, especially for the latter, Hummels and Müller contributed the expected part, their presence was visible and audible on Wednesday evening. In this respect, Löw’s return campaign was correct, but it was also overdue.

The refusal to invite the two to the three international matches in March joins other cases of waste of time and resources that Löw believes he has been able to afford for a long time. In any case, you can hear the clock ticking relentlessly until the first European Championship game on June 15, then against world champions France.

Only then will you see whether Müller can still be a similarly formative figure in the national jersey as in that of FC Bayern. There, it is only worth remembering once more that part of the secret of success is likely to lie in the symbiotic relationship with Robert Lewandowski. On the one hand, he is a grateful addressee of Müller’s legwork, a target player like the national team does not have, on the other hand, with his own presence, he creates freedom from which Müller benefits.

Hummel’s personality is also not without doubt, as the Danes’ equalization illustrated. Although the disaster began with Niklas Süle’s withdrawal behavior, it was Hummels who lost sight of Yussuf Poulsen.

All this says little about the value that the returnees can have in the end, as the whole team in Innsbruck came across as unfinished hatching. But one thing is clear: if the worst comes to the worst, putting Hummels and Müller back on the bank – Löw could hardly afford to do that without de facto ending the project, given the history for which he is responsible.

A coach is strong when he is free in all directions to make decisions based on form alone. Löw talks a lot about it these days, but he didn’t act after that for a long time.